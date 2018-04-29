Carl Sampson shows off his project, “Kwe Unglis Haida Dancers” at the 2018 Northwest Regional Heritage Fair on April 28 at the Lester Centre. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Young historians connect personal history to Canadian heritage

Elementary and middle school students participated in the Northwest Regional Heritage Fair

Prince Rupert’s young historians gathered in the Lester Centre on April 28 where they had an opportunity showcase their research on Canadian history and reveal personal connections to this country’s past.

It was all a part of the Northwest Regional Science Fair, an annual competition which celebrates the inquisitive work of elementary and middle school students and puts it on display for their family and friends.

This is the fourth year the fair has been held in Prince Rupert, with 29 students from Conrad Elementary School, Pine Elementary School and Prince Rupert Middle School submitting projects.

READ MORE: Regional Heritage Fair to return for fifth year

Michael Gurney, a member of the organizing committee for the fair, said he was impressed with the personal touches some of the students had put on their projects.

“One of the neat things about this year is the way students have incorporated their own unique ancestry overseas and tied those to their experiences in Canada,” he said.

An example of students incorporating their heritage was Kara and Ari Brown, who proudly displayed their project on the Haisla and Oolichan fishing. When asked who were the best at catching the oily fish, both proudly named their village without hesitation.

“We really enjoyed doing it,” said Ari Brown. “And we learned a lot.”

Four of the fair’s participants, Sam Charlton, Sydney Garabed, Carl Sampson and Isabella Prevost received stellar achievement awards and will be going to the provincial heritage fair which will take place in Squamish, B.C..

READ MORE: Young northwest researchers showcase history at Northwest Regional Heritage Fair

Gurney said heritage fairs are important because it gives an opportunity for a younger generation to provide a fresh perspective on the past which will help them lead in the future.

“That’s what we’re seeing here,” he said. “Familiar stories, but through a new, younger and revitalized lens.”

Heritage Fair award winners

McElhanney Engineering Engineering Prize: Carter Slocombe: “Wings for Victory: RCAF Planes of World War II”

Canada’s History Award: Holly Lowe: “Scotland”

Heritage BC Historic Places Award: Jasleen Powar:”Taj Mahal”

BC Hydro Power Pioneers Award: Lauryn Leask: “Chief Legaic”

BC Heritage Branch Rich Culture / Other Voices Award: Julia John Nixon: “Sri Lanka”

Chinese Canadian Historical Society of BC Award: Renee Charlton: “Queen of the North Atlantic – The Bluenose”

Lieutenant Governor’s Literacy Award: Lehi Teodoro Vera: “Get a Grip: My Family and Arm Wrestling”

BC Heritage Fairs Stellar Achievement Award

  • Sam Charlton: “The Snowbirds”
  • Sydney Garabed: “Armenian Genocide”
  • Carl Sampson: “Kwe Unglis Haida Dancers”
  • Isabella Prevost: “Button Blankets”


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Carl Sampson, Isabella Prevost, Sydney Garabed and Sam Charlton all received BC Heritage Fairs Stellar Achievement Awards and will attend the Provincial Heritage Fair in Squamish, July 4-8

Previous story
Prince Rupert hosts first Autism Support Fair

Just Posted

Young historians connect personal history to Canadian heritage

Elementary and middle school students participated in the Northwest Regional Heritage Fair

Prince Rupert hosts first Autism Support Fair

Brittaney Finnigan and Sarah MacCarthy hope to bring the autism community together in the city

Heart of Our City: Ian Lihou plays music eight days a week

Sharing a love of music — and the profits — for longer than he can remember

Prince Rupert’s dancers shine bright in Terrace

Both Spectrum City Dance and the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert received top marks

Propane-like odour temporarily halts work at Fairview Container Terminal

Source of the smell at Port of Prince Rupert was from some empty containers at the terminal

MVP of the Week: Crashing the ice and the field

Jessica Newman wants to teach her athletes how to overcome challenges

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Evacuation order issued for Nazko Valley homes due to flooding

46 house points are under evacuation

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Most Read

  • Young historians connect personal history to Canadian heritage

    Elementary and middle school students participated in the Northwest Regional Heritage Fair

  • Prince Rupert hosts first Autism Support Fair

    Brittaney Finnigan and Sarah MacCarthy hope to bring the autism community together in the city