Young historians connect personal history to Canadian heritage

Carl Sampson shows off his project, “Kwe Unglis Haida Dancers” at the 2018 Northwest Regional Heritage Fair on April 28 at the Lester Centre. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s young historians gathered in the Lester Centre on April 28 where they had an opportunity showcase their research on Canadian history and reveal personal connections to this country’s past.

It was all a part of the Northwest Regional Science Fair, an annual competition which celebrates the inquisitive work of elementary and middle school students and puts it on display for their family and friends.

This is the fourth year the fair has been held in Prince Rupert, with 29 students from Conrad Elementary School, Pine Elementary School and Prince Rupert Middle School submitting projects.

Michael Gurney, a member of the organizing committee for the fair, said he was impressed with the personal touches some of the students had put on their projects.

“One of the neat things about this year is the way students have incorporated their own unique ancestry overseas and tied those to their experiences in Canada,” he said.

An example of students incorporating their heritage was Kara and Ari Brown, who proudly displayed their project on the Haisla and Oolichan fishing. When asked who were the best at catching the oily fish, both proudly named their village without hesitation.

“We really enjoyed doing it,” said Ari Brown. “And we learned a lot.”

Four of the fair’s participants, Sam Charlton, Sydney Garabed, Carl Sampson and Isabella Prevost received stellar achievement awards and will be going to the provincial heritage fair which will take place in Squamish, B.C..

Gurney said heritage fairs are important because it gives an opportunity for a younger generation to provide a fresh perspective on the past which will help them lead in the future.

“That’s what we’re seeing here,” he said. “Familiar stories, but through a new, younger and revitalized lens.”

Heritage Fair award winners

McElhanney Engineering Engineering Prize: Carter Slocombe: “Wings for Victory: RCAF Planes of World War II”

Canada’s History Award: Holly Lowe: “Scotland”

Heritage BC Historic Places Award: Jasleen Powar:”Taj Mahal”

BC Hydro Power Pioneers Award: Lauryn Leask: “Chief Legaic”

BC Heritage Branch Rich Culture / Other Voices Award: Julia John Nixon: “Sri Lanka”

Chinese Canadian Historical Society of BC Award: Renee Charlton: “Queen of the North Atlantic – The Bluenose”

Lieutenant Governor’s Literacy Award: Lehi Teodoro Vera: “Get a Grip: My Family and Arm Wrestling”

BC Heritage Fairs Stellar Achievement Award

Sam Charlton: “The Snowbirds”

Sydney Garabed: “Armenian Genocide”

Carl Sampson: “Kwe Unglis Haida Dancers”

Isabella Prevost: “Button Blankets”



