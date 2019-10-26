You won’t boo-lieve what Prince Rupert has in store for Halloween

Braiden Ramsey and his daughter Ashlynn teamed up to create a Mario themed costume combo at Halloween Fest on Oct. 31 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Matthew Allen photo)

Halloween is around the corner and there will be lots of fun, candy-filled activities for Rupertites of all ages.

32nd annual Halloween Fest

The 32nd annual Halloween Fest will take place at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Kids can “shoot the ghoulie” with the Prince Rupert Rampage.

The event will feature a collection of games — zombie shoot, pumpkin bowling, eyeball toss, pumpkin mini-golf, ghost bingo, doghnut dangle, and more — an abundance of candy for young trick-or-treaters, a haunted house and a costume parade beginning at 6:15 p.m. with four different categories.

Weather permitting, there will be fireworks outside the Civic Centre at 8:15 p.m. The bus will run on Friday’s schedule so everyone can ride the bus up to 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free, but attendees have an option to donate if they wish. Everyone who attends gets a ticket for hotdogs and drinks.

Event director Bev Kilberry said the event would not be possible without the businesses and organizations that sponsor it, as well as the volunteers who help make it a success.

“Chamber of Chills” at North Pacific Cannery on Oct. 27

Terror at the Cannery returns for a sixth straight year featuring more eerie games suitable for kids and families, trick-or-treating at the newly-reopened cannery houses, fresh-cooked hot dogs and chili, plus the return of the “Chamber of Chills,” based on an original story of historic hauntings.

Some of the highlights include: children’s games, trick-or-treating, hot dogs and chili and of course the “Chamber of Chills” haunted house.

Enter the Nisga’a Haunted House on Oct. 30 if you dare!

For past four years Gitmaxmak’ay Youth Group has set up a haunted house in the basement of the Nisga’a Hall.

Enter in the allweyway and go throughyou choice of categories from conjuring acts, clowns, scare crows and owls with more.

The event is recommended for all ages and can be toned down or turned up for everyone’s amusement.

By donation pumpkin carving will take place before hand from $ p.m.- 6p.m. the haunted house is open from 5 p.m.-8p.m and costs $3.

Last year’s event more than $200. growing growing every year that we are doing it.

This year they are also stepping their game up with a professional make up artist to make things extra spooky.

Rocky Horror Picture Show – Oct. 30

The Lester Centre of the Arts ring in Halloween as the clock strikes midnight. On the eve they will screen the Rocky Horror Picture Show at 10 p.m. The 1975 musical science fiction horror comedy features Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon in a manic plot featuring a honeymooning couple and an alien transvestite.

Last year’s audience attended the event in costume, sung and danced along with the movie, and even threw toast around.Michael Gurney, general manager of the Lester Centre said he is okay with just about everything except for his strike no throwing rice rule.

Since the event was a huge success last year, they have decided to run Rocky Horror Picture Show again for it’s second-annual feature. Doors to the Lester Centre open at 9:30 p.m. for refreshment sales.

