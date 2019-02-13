Year of the Pig celebrated in Prince Rupert

VIDEO and photo highlights from Chinese New Year in Prince Rupert on Feb. 9

Chinese New Year highlights from inside the Nisga’a Hall.

Photos by Nick Laws.

RELATED: Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year


Guests were treated to music, dance and great food (Nick Laws / The Northern View)

Pia Khaira and Alan Phuong perform their duelling pianos skit, the same one that won them Prince Ruperts Got Talent in 2018. (Nick Laws / The Northern View) Pia Khaira and Alan Phuong perform their duelling pianos skit, the same one that won them Prince Ruperts Got Talent in 2018. (Nick Laws / The Northern View)

