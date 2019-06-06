Women can reclaim their voice at Prince Rupert writing workshop

Karen Buchanan and Priscilla Dennis, with Change Makers Education Society, have launched the Awakening the Warrior Woman Within writing workshop from their space at 661 McKay Street every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Change Makers Education Society has opened its doors on Wednesdays to inspire women writers to discover their voice.

Awakening the Warrior Woman Within is a writing workshop that kicked off in May and will continue onward. Karen Buchanan, Change Makers’ executive director, is hoping to spread the word about the safe space they’re offering at 661 McKay Street. The workshop is part of the Giving Voice initiative.

“The idea is to allow women who’ve had experiences with violence, to gain the confidence and skills to communicate assertively and become the heroines of their own story,” Buchanan said.

On Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m., participants start off with a number of writing prompts, for example a butterfly.

“The idea might be what that inspires in you, and for me it’s the idea of transformation, of gaining flight,” Buchanan said.

The workshop is structured through the Writing Out Loud Workshops that provide other ideas and exercises that may stir the pen and offer tools for the budding writer.

Women are encouraged to write and submit their stories in a new zine being produced through Change Makers.

“A zine is like a mini magazine, it’s a small booklet that involves stories, and the topic for our zine is innovation for social change or social justice,” said Priscilla Dennis, coordinator for the zine.

“We’re hoping that the ladies will feel comfortable eventually to submit some of their writings to the zine.”

Participation in the workshop is by self referral, so anyone who identifies as a woman can attend. They can write whatever they want, or take part in the workshop’s writing prompt of the day.

“It’s just meant to gather women and women’s voices,” Buchanan said.

Shannon Lough | Editor