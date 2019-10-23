PRMS students Natalia White and Nikisha Johnson helping sort some of the already donated winter wear. (Arlene McMillan photo)

Winter clothing donation drive for kids is underway

Prince Rupert Middle School is asking for your help to collect warm wear as days get colder

Prince Rupert Middle School is asking for your donations during its Winter Wear Walk clothing drive, on now.

Winter clothing items are the focus, with PRMS asking people to donate any clean and lightly used jackets, hoodies, toques, scarves, gloves, snow pants, boots, or anything else they think will help keep a child warm during the winter.

Donations can be made until Tuesday, Oct. 29. Students will then be able to select any clothes they need in the lunch room from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

All donations can be made at PRMS, at the main office. Any donations that are left over will go to the Kaien Island Anti Poverty program.

