Kasha Pottle and her best friend holding up the biggest halibut catch of the day. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Winners of The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby

Prizes included $2,000 for largest salmon and halibut

*Warning: Some photos may contain sensitive content*

Results of The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in support of North Coast Community Services with photos of their catches:

Third place salmon $500: Kirk Solmundson

Third place for largest salmon went to Kirk Solmundson, from Whistler, who caught a chum weighing 14.5 lbs. Solmundon won $500. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Third place halibut $500: Mark Hart

Mark Hart from Terrace (left) and fishing buddy Jordan Vanderwiel (right) slid into third place with a halibut weighing 54.8 lbs. Beating fourth place by just one pound. Hart received a $500 cash prize. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Second place salmon $1,000: David Main

David Main went out fishing with daughter Vanessa Main and placed second for largest salmon. David Main won $1,000 with his catch of 15.4 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Second place halibut $1,000: Derek Finlayson and Leah Smith

A dynamic duo from Smithers, Derek Finlayson and Leah Smith, won $1,000 for catching the second largest halibut of the day, weighing 55.4 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

READ MORE: The Northern View wants to show off your skills on our front page

Winner of the 50/50 draw worth $1020: Eddy Vermeeren

Eddy Vermeeren may not have caught the largest halibut of the day however, he did catch a break in the 50/50 draw earning himself $1,020. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

First place salmon $2,000: Bob Taylor

Bob Taylor won the grand prize of $2,000 in the salmon category, with a catch weighing 18.2 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Bob Taylor (left) might have his name on the check – presented here by Sherry Beal, executive director of North Coast Community Services – but he is sharing the earnings with fishing bubby Greg (right). (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

First place halibut $2,000: The Pottle and Derry clan

Renee and Kevin Pottle along with their two children, and Tyrell Derry (right) with his daughter, brought in five halibut for the day. Their biggest catch, weighing 61.8 lbs won them first prize in the halibut category for a total of $2,000. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Pottle and Derry clan received a check of $2,000 presented by Sherry Beal, executive director of North Coast Community Services. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

READ MORE: The Northern View’s fishing derby helping NCCS raise money for child development centre

READ MORE: Heart of Our City, Sherry Beal: Nobody is perfect, including parents

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The Northern View wants to show off your skills on our front page

Just Posted

Winners of The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby

Prizes included $2,000 for largest salmon and halibut

MVP of the Week: All-around the apparatus —and the province

New head coach Erin Hipkiss looks to build upon medal winning Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club

STORY AND VIDEO: Summer hockey camp marks the start of a new season

Annual visit from Lou Lemire means minor hockey is right around the corner

The Northern View’s fishing derby helping NCCS raise money for child development centre

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby will be held Sept. 7

Heart of Our City: From pen-and-paper to senses and relationships

Lisa Scherr just celebrated 25 years of teaching young kids

The Northern View wants to show off your skills on our front page

Upload your photos/videos of The Northern View’s fishing derby on social media with #NVfishingderby

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors in care homes buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Most Read