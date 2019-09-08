Winners of The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby

Prizes included $2,000 for largest salmon and halibut

Kasha Pottle and her best friend holding up the biggest halibut catch of the day. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Results of The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in support of North Coast Community Services with photos of their catches:

Third place salmon $500: Kirk Solmundson

Third place for largest salmon went to Kirk Solmundson, from Whistler, who caught a chum weighing 14.5 lbs. Solmundon won $500. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Third place halibut $500: Mark Hart

Mark Hart from Terrace (left) and fishing buddy Jordan Vanderwiel (right) slid into third place with a halibut weighing 54.8 lbs. Beating fourth place by just one pound. Hart received a $500 cash prize. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Second place salmon $1,000: David Main

David Main went out fishing with daughter Vanessa Main and placed second for largest salmon. David Main won $1,000 with his catch of 15.4 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Second place halibut $1,000: Derek Finlayson and Leah Smith

A dynamic duo from Smithers, Derek Finlayson and Leah Smith, won $1,000 for catching the second largest halibut of the day, weighing 55.4 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Winner of the 50/50 draw worth $1020: Eddy Vermeeren

Eddy Vermeeren may not have caught the largest halibut of the day however, he did catch a break in the 50/50 draw earning himself $1,020. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

First place salmon $2,000: Bob Taylor

Bob Taylor won the grand prize of $2,000 in the salmon category, with a catch weighing 18.2 lbs. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Bob Taylor (left) might have his name on the check – presented here by Sherry Beal, executive director of North Coast Community Services – but he is sharing the earnings with fishing bubby Greg (right). (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

First place halibut $2,000: The Pottle and Derry clan

Renee and Kevin Pottle along with their two children, and Tyrell Derry (right) with his daughter, brought in five halibut for the day. Their biggest catch, weighing 61.8 lbs won them first prize in the halibut category for a total of $2,000. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Pottle and Derry clan received a check of $2,000 presented by Sherry Beal, executive director of North Coast Community Services. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist