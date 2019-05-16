Lois Chappell fought her own battle with cancer, as did many of her family members. She said joining the local dragon boat team was her saviour. (Quinn Bender / The Northern View)

Why We Relay: Lois Chappell

After her battle with breast cancer, a Prince Rupert woman found camaraderie on a dragon boat team

To fight something like cancer, for Lois Chappell it was important to remember to forget once in a while.

Like too many in the family before her, in 2003 Chappell was diagnosed with cancer. The news came one and a half years after her mother’s diagnosis, after her son’s, her great niece’s and her brother’s to which he lost his life.

“When I got mine it was the same time my husband was terminal with a lung disease,” she said. “I was under a lot of strain. My dad was [also] dying, my husband was dying, my mom just got over breast cancer and now I’ve got it too. It was just one thing after another.”

But Lois is a real fighter, as she puts it. She pushed through open heart surgery at the age of 46 and 11 years later she would beat breast cancer too.

“You’ve got to face it. You’ve got no choice. You’ve got it and they can’t instantly take it away.”

Shortly after her last radiation treatment, a time most survivors use to rest and recover, Chappell was forced back on her feet to mind the family business and look after her ailing husband.

READ MORE: Why We Relay: I’m with Isaac

That’s when a friend, also a survivor, compelled her to join the local dragon boat team, the Rainbow Warriors. With the camaraderie of her teammates on the open water, muscles burning, looking back on the city, the stress over her recovery and the worries about her husband dropped away for a couple of hours two nights a week.

She describes it as a lifesaver. In fact, if there is wisdom gleaned from her experience with cancer, it’s to push others to find their own escapes. Even the most fierce of warriors need to take five during a fight for their lives.

“Take every treatment you can get, do what your doctor says and get active and eat good. And don’t dwell on it. Get something to get your mind off it. Take up a hobby or go for a walk or talk to somebody. You know, you can’t just sit there and expect other people to wait on you.

“You’ve gotta try. You can’t just sit around.”

Since those first paddle strokes on the water 15 years ago, dragon boating has been a big part of Chappell’s life. It’s with sadness she and the executive were unable to form a team this year, but she remains hopeful public interest in the sport will return in 2020.

“You don’t need to be a survivor to join, but if you are it’s a special kind of camaraderie. During regattas, you take about four or five boats to what they call a carnation ceremony…everybody starts to cry because it brings back all your fears of what you started with. But then you realize everybody around you is the same. And so it’s like a big family almost. It helps you get through it. You need somebody to help you get through because cancer is a scary word.”

The Relay for Life will take place on May 25 at the Prince Rupert Middle School track from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Previous story
NW-ACE Program celebrates its 10th cohort in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Enhanced lighting installations underway at Second Avenue crosswalk

After several pedestrian collisions in Prince Rupert, the province is delivering street upgrades

Tax decrease for Port Edward residents

Residents paying less taxes than Prince Rupert, a new financial plan, and Seafest soccer tournament

Butze Rapids Trail closed for gravel maintenance

The North Coast trail is expected to reopen on May 15

NW-ACE Program celebrates its 10th cohort in Prince Rupert

Congratulations to the 13 graduating Aboriginal entrepreneurs from northwest B.C.

Softball season well underway on Rupert fields

After merging baseball and softball, the teams are stronger than ever

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read