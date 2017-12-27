What are you asking Santa for?

The Northern View asked preschoolers at the Friendship House what they want for Christmas this year

The Northern View visited the Friendship House preschool just in time for Santa Claus to arrive! We asked preschoolers what they’re want from Santa for Christmas.

“I’m getting a playhouse.” - Ashlynn Wesley-Smith

“A horse!” - Breanna Mills

“Toys!” - Ciara Fisher-Boyd