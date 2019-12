Santa Claus visited the kids of Prince Rupert on the Inside Passage

All baby Greyson wants for Christmas is his two front teeth! (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Santa Claus was spotted riding a boat, instead of his sleight, in Prince Rupert this Wednesday.

Parents got a chance to take a little tour around the harbour as their kids did arts and crafts and got a chance to meet Santa Claus.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send JennaLike theonFollow us on

Peter Finnigan gets a warm hug from Santa on the Jingle Boat Express. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)