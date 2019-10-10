Filipino night, also known as one of the best parties in town, took place at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre over the weekend. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Filipino night, also known as one of the best parties in town, took place at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre over the weekend.

The Filipino-Canadian Association held their 46th annual fundraiser which helps with non-for profit initiatives. A pair of roast pigs were featured as the main course and the night was filled with a mix of cultural dance performances and top 40 dance mixes.

Prominent members of Prince Rupert, such as North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice and Mayor Lee Brain also made speeches during the dinner.

with files from Alex Kurial

WATCH: It was Filipino fun at one of Prince Rupert's best parties in town

