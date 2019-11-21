WATCH: Going once, going twice… Rotary Auction gone!

The 2019 Prince Rupert Rotary Auction received more than $85,000 of donations and almost reached $60,000 in revenues.
The money will be put back into Prince Rupert’s community, most recently and notably the rotary helped fund the apple program, Coats for Kids, the tennis courts, Rushbrook trail and a variety of other projects.
Bob Kilberry won the $1,000 travel voucher.
Brian Sullivan came in first place in the 750 draw, winning $1,500. Kate Toye came in second winning $750 and Han Seidemann won $250.
