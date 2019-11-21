The finance department was swarming the backroom of the Lester Centre of the Arts Monday night, for the opening day of the Prince Rupert Rotary Auction. More than 650 items were up for bid totaling more than $85,000 for the 55th running of the annual Rotary fundraiser.

WATCH: Going once, going twice… Rotary Auction gone!

The Prince Rupert Rotary club received $85K in donations and made $60k back in revenues

The 2019 Prince Rupert Rotary Auction received more than $85,000 of donations and almost reached $60,000 in revenues.

The money will be put back into Prince Rupert’s community, most recently and notably the rotary helped fund the apple program, Coats for Kids, the tennis courts, Rushbrook trail and a variety of other projects.

Bob Kilberry won the $1,000 travel voucher.

Brian Sullivan came in first place in the 750 draw, winning $1,500. Kate Toye came in second winning $750 and Han Seidemann won $250.

