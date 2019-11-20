WATCH: Ballet Kelowna graces the stage in Prince Rupert

Desirée Bortolussi and Kurt Werner dance a solo together during the first piece of the evening which is inspired by the feelings of the cold months as we transition into winter. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kurt Werner (left) and Seiji Sukuki (right) dance a solo together during the first piece of the evening which is inspired by the feelings of the cold months as we transition into winter. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Desirée Bortolussi and Kurt Werner dance a solo together in a tango inspired piece. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Seiji Suzuki, Yuka Otsuki, Anri Hirota, Donaldo Nava, Saia Kuwata, McKeely Borger, Kurt Werner, Desirée Bortolussi and Kelsey Hanna are the nine ballerinas touring B.C. with Ballet Kelowna. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Seiji Suzuki and Kelsey Hanna make months of hard work and lifts look effortless as they perform on the stage of the Lester Centre of the Arts. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Desirée Bortolussi and Kurt Werner dance with emotion together in the final piece of the night. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Desirée Bortolussi (left) Saia Kuwata (back left) and Kelsey Hanna (right). (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kurt Werner was bouncing up and down the stage in Ballet Kelowna’s final piece of the night meant to make the audience feel inspired and upbeat by the end of the show. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Yuka Otsuki (left) and Desirée Bortolussi (left) (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Donaldo Nava (left) and Yuka Otsuki (right). (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Kurt Werner and McKeeley Borger are all about the boogie in Ballet Kelowna’s final piece of the night meant to make the audience feel inspired and upbeat by the end of the show. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Yuka Otsuki is all smiles in Ballet Kelowna’s final piece of the night meant to make the audience feel inspired and upbeat by the end of the show. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Ballet Kelowna graced the stage of Prince Rupert’s Lester Centre of the Arts last Wednesday as they work their way through B.C. for a tour of their most popular works.

Ballet Kelowna reached out the the Lester Centre of the Arts and other presenters in Northwest B.C. months before the performance, said Michael Gurney, general manager of the Lester Centre.

“It was the beginning of a beautiful relationship and it is so gratifying to see the fruits of all those months of conversation in the form of a tantalizing, energetic and beautiful performance,” he said.

The company arrived in town two days before the performance with their own techincal crew and stage while the performers held master classes with Spectrum City Dance’s senior dancers.

“It was really inspiring to see that kind of technic because I have been dancing a really long time and I know it is really hard to get up there. It was just incredible and really cool,” Nathania Cam, one of Spectrum’s dancer, said about the master class.

Ballet Kelowna gave a special workshop at Spectrum City Dance (photo courtesy of Alison Sherman)

Rupert’s little ballerinas were feeling inspired after the performance and a Q&A with dancers (left to right) Seiji Suzuki, Yuka Otsuki, Anri Hirota, Donaldo Nava, McKeely Borger, Kelsey Hannah, Kurt Werner and Desirée Bortolussi. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
