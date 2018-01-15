Warning issued after cougar sighting reported to Conrad Elementary School

SD52 superintendant says warning was issued as a part of precautionary procedure

Administration at Conrad Elementary School issued a notice to students and parents regarding a cougar sighting that was reported to the school early today. Neither the RCMP nor the conservation office confirmed the sighting, but the notice was issued as a part of cautionary protocol. (File photo)

Administration at Conrad Elementary School issued a notice of a cougar sighting earlier today after parents called to report spotting one near an apartment close to the school.

School District 52 superintendent Ken Minette said administration at the school immediately informed both the RCMP and the conservation officer of the sighting, but neither organization has contacted the school to confirm the presence of a cougar in the area.

Minette said administration then issued a notice to parents and students at the school as a matter of procedure to inform them of the sighting and encourage them to take precautions.

“What we do in that particular case is issue a notice that a cougar was spotted in the neighbourhood and that kids walk in partners or in groups,” he said.

Neither the RCMP or conservation office were available for comment by deadline.



