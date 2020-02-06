Volunteers keep Sugar Shack a sweet sensation

Volunteers from the Prince Rupert Middle School band, helped make the 2020 Sugar Shack brunch a success with the giving of their time. The students served over 350 plates on Feb. 1.

Volunteers were all hustle and bustle preparing food days in advance, setting up tables, and manning stations at the tenth annual Sugar Shack brunch hosted by L’Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) on Feb 1, 2020 at the Jim Ciccone Centre.

“Without the volunteers we wouldn’t be able to pull an event of this size off,” said Danielle Dalton, president of AFFNO.”It took many people many hours and months, to plan, prepare and execute this function so it could be the great success it was. AFFNO is so grateful for each minute of time that was freely given by the volunteers.”

Members of the Prince Rupert Lions Club were on hand on the day to cook the pancakes. The Lions Club has assisted with the annual brunch since its inception.

“We love it,” said Ken Copping, zone chairman for district A4. “Our Lions motto is ‘we serve’, and we do serve with a song in our hearts and a spring in our steps. This is such a special event that I even wore my tuxedo for the occasion,” Copping said referring to his bow tie and tuxedo kitchen apron.

The six Lions volunteers who packed the kitchen started early in the morning to make over 600 pancakes for the yummy event.

“It gives us something to do on a Saturday morning,”said Wayne Ludman, Lions volunteer, “We have fun serving the community.”

Several members of the Prince Rupert Middle School Band gave their time to assist with the sold out event. They served up the many French Canadian dishes to over 350 brunch attendees, with continuous smiles on their faces. Some volunteers came from Terrace, Kitimat and Vancouver.

“Volunteering is an awesome experience, ” said Bo Millar, who ensured beverages and coffee were continuously stocked through-out the four hour event and assisted in the clean up and tear down afterwards. “It was a pleasure to participate in providing such fun to the community. Volunteering adds some cheer to your day when you see the kids and families laughing and having good times together.”

“We had over 40 volunteers for the brunch specifically,” said Patrick Witwicki, Executive Director of AFFNO. “All of the volunteers, especially those in the kitchen and preparing food worked their tails off. Without them we’d be nothing. It would be impossible to carry out to such tremendous results.”

K-J Millar | Journalist

