Volunteers from the Prince Rupert Middle School band, helped make the 2020 Sugar Shack brunch a success with the giving of their time. The students served over 350 plates on Feb. 1.

Volunteers keep Sugar Shack a sweet sensation

Volunteers are essential to success of community events such as Sugar Shack

Volunteers were all hustle and bustle preparing food days in advance, setting up tables, and manning stations at the tenth annual Sugar Shack brunch hosted by L’Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) on Feb 1, 2020 at the Jim Ciccone Centre.

“Without the volunteers we wouldn’t be able to pull an event of this size off,” said Danielle Dalton, president of AFFNO.”It took many people many hours and months, to plan, prepare and execute this function so it could be the great success it was. AFFNO is so grateful for each minute of time that was freely given by the volunteers.”

Members of the Prince Rupert Lions Club were on hand on the day to cook the pancakes. The Lions Club has assisted with the annual brunch since its inception.

“We love it,” said Ken Copping, zone chairman for district A4. “Our Lions motto is ‘we serve’, and we do serve with a song in our hearts and a spring in our steps. This is such a special event that I even wore my tuxedo for the occasion,” Copping said referring to his bow tie and tuxedo kitchen apron.

The six Lions volunteers who packed the kitchen started early in the morning to make over 600 pancakes for the yummy event.

“It gives us something to do on a Saturday morning,”said Wayne Ludman, Lions volunteer, “We have fun serving the community.”

Several members of the Prince Rupert Middle School Band gave their time to assist with the sold out event. They served up the many French Canadian dishes to over 350 brunch attendees, with continuous smiles on their faces. Some volunteers came from Terrace, Kitimat and Vancouver.

“Volunteering is an awesome experience, ” said Bo Millar, who ensured beverages and coffee were continuously stocked through-out the four hour event and assisted in the clean up and tear down afterwards. “It was a pleasure to participate in providing such fun to the community. Volunteering adds some cheer to your day when you see the kids and families laughing and having good times together.”

“We had over 40 volunteers for the brunch specifically,” said Patrick Witwicki, Executive Director of AFFNO. “All of the volunteers, especially those in the kitchen and preparing food worked their tails off. Without them we’d be nothing. It would be impossible to carry out to such tremendous results.”

K-J Millar | Journalist

Send K-J email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

Just Posted

Small businesses in Northern B.C. to benefit to the tune of $1.1 million

Northern Development funds $1.1 million dollars to small businesses

RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce pipeline injunction

Assistant commissioner says officers will use least amount of force reasonable for safe arrests

Sugar Shack Satisfaction

AFFNO tenth anniversary sellout sweetness

Internet woes for CityWest customers

Rockslide severs internet and data lines to Prince Rupert

New owners to take over Terrace Bowling Lanes

City agrees to three-year lease, must be relocated after

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

WEB POLL: Did you experience internet issues this weekend?

Slow speed to no speed was unfortunately a common occurrence in Prince Rupert recently

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Cold comfort from U.S. softwood lumber decision, B.C. industry says

Canadian producers keep paying in ‘Groundhog Day’ dispute

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky manoeuvre to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Most Read