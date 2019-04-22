Chantal Meggison, organizer of the Earth Day clean-up at Pacific Mariners Memorial Park (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Volunteers brave the rain for Earth Day clean-up

Positive Prince Rupert - Civic Pride clean-up held at the Pacific Mariners Memorial Park on Apr. 21

April is sustainability month in Prince Rupert and this year, Earth Day took place at Pacific Mariners Memorial Park on Sunday, April. 21.

Volunteers were unphased by the weather conditions and took part in the clean-up to make a difference in the city.

READ MORE: Fourth Rubbish Roundup collects 1,800+ kg

The clean-up was organized by Chantal Meggison and is the first clean up of the 2019 Positive Prince Rupert – Civic Pride season.

“We are getting to a point where climate change is considered a crisis and having the opportunity to make a difference in our community is our way of doing what we can,” Meggison said.

“Thank you to all the helping hands that come out to make a positive difference.”

READ MORE: STREETER: What did you do for Earth Day?

Volunteers Dawn Quast and Sandra Jones both said, “If everyone would just pick up one piece of litter each day, the job would get done.”

“Prince Rupert is a beautiful place, let’s keep it that way.”

The clean up took place down the waterfront and the Sunken Gardens.


Sandra Jones and Dawn Quast volunteered for garbage collections at the Pacific Mariners Memorial Park, Apr. 21 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

