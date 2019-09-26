Vindimas 2019: The Portuguese club harvests up some fun in Prince Rupert

The Nisga’a Hall was filled to capacity on Saturday night as the Luso Portuguese Club of Prince Rupert held Vindimas (harvest) 2019. More than 150 people — both Portuguese and non-Portuguese — danced the night away and ate traditional dishes from the European country, including their famous octopus salad. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Vindimas 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Vindimas 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Vindimas 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Vindimas 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View) Vindimas 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Nisga’a Hall was full of festa Saturday night as Prince Rupert’s Portuguese danced and ate the night away.

The event was sold out with 160 people in attendance at the party put on by The Luso Portuguese Club of Prince Rupert.

The celebration is an annual dinner and dance put on by the club in the fall. This year’s festivities were called Vindimas, meaning harvest, to represent this time of year when the Portuguese harvest their grapes for wine, said Jen Musgrade, vice-president of the club.

“The whole club was started in 2004 to teach our young people the culture of the Portuguese because we didn’t feel our culture was around enough,” said Joe Verissimo, president of the Luso Portuguese Club.

With music and art representing a large part of their culture, it was only fitting that the Portuguese folk dance Ranchos would make an appearance on the dance floor. Seniors, kids, family and friends twirled the night away taking only a break to enjoy more food. Some selection from the menu was octopus salad, roasted goat and a salted cod dish. All popular dishes in Portugal.

Decorated on the tables were roosters everywhere with one tall one standing by the DJ’s turntable.

“We have them everywhere because if you go to Portugal they are everywhere. They represent good luck,” Musgarde said.

Approximately half the party were non-Portuguese which was the perfect chance for people to experience new traditions and cultural experiences.

The next event will be held in April for the Luso Portuguese Club’s annual traditional wine tasting.

