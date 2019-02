The Prince Rupert Vietnamese Association donated $26,870 to the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital for hospital equipment on Feb. 22. (From left to right) Vang Duong, treasurer, Vietnamese Association, Heidi Johns, health service administrator, Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, Anh Ngoe Le, president Vietnamese Association, Hung La, vice president, Vietnamese Association. (Submitted photo)

Vietnamese Association gives $26,870 to Rupert hospital

Money to go toward equipment at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital