Josh Joubert and Masoom Johal hold up donations for the homeless from their Grade 7 class at Annunciation. Martina Perry picked up the Ziplocs for the North Coast Transition Society before Christmas. (Shannon Lough/The Northern View)

VIDEO: Ziplocs for the homeless

A classroom project at Annunciation School in Prince Rupert brought cheer to those in need

There were many donations to the Salvation Army around Christmas, but one initiative took a different approach.

A Grade 7 class at Annunciation School created the “Ziplocs for the Homeless” project. Students collected toiletries, snacks and any other items they felt would be essential for those people living on the streets or seeking refuge in our extreme weather shelter, said teacher Rose Ciotoli.

“A few weeks ago our class decided for Christmas to help some of the homeless so we put together Ziplocs with things like condiments that you need everyday,” Masoom Johal said, a student who took part in the project.

READ MORE: Hot cocoa and mugs for charity

Together, the class was able to stuff 30 bags for the North Coast Transition Society.

“Toiletries and cosmetics are something that most people take advantage of but when you have nothing it’s really great to get a donation of that nature especially if you can’t shower every day and you don’t have access to running water necessarily. This kind of donation is super important,” said Martina Perry, who works for the North Coast Transition Society.

STORY AND VIDEO: Annunciation students feed the hungry with custom food bowls

Students included warm messages in the Ziploc bags to add a little extra during the holiday season.

“This is a very tough time for a lot of people because the rush of trying to buy stuff as presents and people forget about the homeless,” student Josh Joubert said.


