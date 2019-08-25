VIDEO: Young actors shine at theatre festival

The cast of “Level Up, Lollipop” attempt to navigate their way through Sweet-tooth Kingdom. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

This year’s Udderfest festival featured a pair of performances by the Harbour Theatre Society’s Youth Program. The young actors and actresses, ranging in age from toddler to teenager, wrote and performed “Level Up, Lollipop”, which took the audience on a journey into a video game as two daughters attempted to guide their father through the quests and challenges of the virtual world.

The society’s youth acting camps and programs have been popular in town for many years, allowing kids the opportunity to both be introduced to acting and serving as a way to hone their skills.

Alex Kurial | Journalist