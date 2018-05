Voices from the many Relay For Life participants come together in this video

This Saturday, May 26, the annual Relay For Life event will begin on the Prince Rupert Middle School track at 10 a.m. and continue until 10 p.m.

For the past six weeks the Northern View has published the Why We Relay series. Read more of the stories of people from the North Coast community here.



