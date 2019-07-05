Tyler Stene helps line up a shot at the driving station during his SNAG class at Annunciation School. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

VIDEO: Tyler Stene’s youth golf programs snagging future pros with enthusiastic approach

Stene, or “Mr. Golf Man” to his students, is excited about the youth golf landscape in Prince Rupert

Tyler Stene may have only arrived in Prince Rupert this February, but he has already ensured that the city’s youth golf scene is in full swing.

After taking his Starting New At Golf (SNAG) program to the local elementary schools, Stene is now running junior golf camps over the summer to reach even more young athletes. Demand is high, and Stene has already added sessions due to classes filling up.

READ MORE: Tyler Stene at the forefront of Prince Rupert youth golf push

“The youth golf scene in Prince Rupert is great. Moving forward we’re going to have a lot more participation, and I look forward to it,” said Stene.

READ MORE: Tyler Stene joins golf club as new pro in Prince Rupert

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

Just Posted

Three more earthquakes off north and central B.C. coasts

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks in near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

VIDEO: Tyler Stene’s youth golf programs snagging future pros with enthusiastic approach

Stene, or “Mr. Golf Man” to his students, is excited about the youth golf landscape in Prince Rupert

Skeena-Bulkley Valley Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Play time! Conrad Park playground opens to the public

Unique equipment is on hand at the first all accessible playground on the east side

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first two terms

VIDEO: Ian Lihou receives Prince Rupert Civic Recognition Award

The award was presented by Mayor Lee Brain on Canada Day in Mariners Park

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Most Read