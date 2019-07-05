VIDEO: Tyler Stene’s youth golf programs snagging future pros with enthusiastic approach

Tyler Stene may have only arrived in Prince Rupert this February, but he has already ensured that the city’s youth golf scene is in full swing.
After taking his Starting New At Golf (SNAG) program to the local elementary schools, Stene is now running junior golf camps over the summer to reach even more young athletes. Demand is high, and Stene has already added sessions due to classes filling up.
“The youth golf scene in Prince Rupert is great. Moving forward we’re going to have a lot more participation, and I look forward to it,” said Stene.
Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter