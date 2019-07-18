VIDEO: Smiles all around at Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

The Dance Academy of Prince Rupert has been holding a series of summer dance classes during July, introducing kids to a number of different styles and routines.
This week, the dancers tried their hand at a Broadway style workshop, where they honed their musical theatre and singing skills under the direction of dance instructor Meghan MacRae. The class worked on a performance of “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile” from the musical Annie, which they performed for their parents on the final day of the workshop.
Check out their performance here, and what they learned along the way.
