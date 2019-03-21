Cowpuccino’s owner/operator Judson Rowse has been serving “eggspresso” for breakfast in Cow Bay for almost 20 years. (Karissa Gall/The Northern View)

Video: Rupert cafe uses espresso machine to make “eggspresso” eggs

Owner Judson Rowse says they experimented with steam from the machine due to lack of space

Boiled, poached, over easy, scrambled, there are dozens of ways to order eggs. But have you ever asked for yours steamed with an espresso machine? At the cafe in Cow Bay, you don’t have to. That’s just how they come.

“Eggspresso” isn’t advertised on the big board at Cowpuccino’s, but the smaller menus on the tables do describe the unconventional cooking method.

“That’s right,” the tabletop menu reads. “We use the steam wand on the cappuccino machine to scramble your eggs.”

“A lot of people don’t know that we steam the eggs,” said owner/operator Judson Rowse. “We don’t really have it on our menu that these eggs are steamed with the steam wand of a cappuccino machine, but we try to let people know when we can.”

Rowse said that as far he knows, eggspresso is a Cowpuccino’s original.

He said they’ve been using the unconventional cooking method for almost 20 years, experimenting with the wand after deciding to do breakfast, but struggling with space constraints in their small kitchen.

“We realized there was one side of the cappuccino machine we never use and it’s a steam wand,” Rowse said.

For their first try, they put one egg in a steam jug and it got really messy.

They realized that you need to cook more than one egg in the jug at a time — now they often do five — and “viola, it kind of turned out to be really good, it fluffed up the eggs, it took like 30 seconds,” said Rowse, adding that they don’t use butter or oil.

After a little more experimenting, they also realized cheese has to be added at a later stage.

“We did try it with cheese in with the egg, steamed it, and that got really messy,” he said. “We realized, no, you add cheese later, just do the eggs.

“You can chop in little pieces of ham and green pepper and green onion, and that will cook with the heat of the steam, so that’s kind of fun.”

With the eggspresso perfected, customers can order it in a bagel, sandwich, burrito or bowl, or all on its own.


Cowpuccino’s manager Alley McCulloch cooks eggs using the steam of their espresso machine in about 30 seconds. (Karissa Gall/The Northern View)

