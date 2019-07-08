VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s legen-dairy Cow Bay district

Community members and local business owners talk about why they think the Cow Bay district is udderly awesome and why it should be celebrated, after Cow Bay Day 2019 was cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.
“It’s about celebrating where we work and giving back to the community,” said Connie Jack, long-time organizer of the event and manager of the aptly named Udder Bags.
Jack has been organizing Cow Bay Day for the past eight years, alongside her husband, but has now decided to step down and pass the torch. The problem is, nobody has opted to pick up that torch and as a result the event which brings in 200-300 people during the one-day event will be missed in one of Prince Rupert’s most scenic and popular areas.
