Daffodils on CBC Hill in Dodge Cove. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

VIDEO: Kayaking to daffodils on Dodge Cove

Every year, paddlers make the pilgrimage to see the spring flowers on Digby Island

A sure sign of spring is when yellow daffodils dot what is known as CBC Hill on Digby Island.

Word spreads among outdoor enthusiasts when the daffodils start showing, and the paddle pilgrimage begins before its too late.

The Northern View took advantage of one sunny weekend to kayak over to Dodge Cove and walk the forest trail to see the daffodils. Although the daffodils weren’t in their full glory yet, it was clear they were well on their way.

Watch our video online to experience spring across the harbour.


Kayakers took advantage of a sunny day in the harbour to cross over from Prince Rupert to Digby Island. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

