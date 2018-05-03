VIDEO: Kayaking to daffodils on Dodge Cove

Every year, paddlers make the pilgrimage to see the spring flowers on Digby Island

A sure sign of spring is when yellow daffodils dot what is known as CBC Hill on Digby Island.

Word spreads among outdoor enthusiasts when the daffodils start showing, and the paddle pilgrimage begins before its too late.

The Northern View took advantage of one sunny weekend to kayak over to Dodge Cove and walk the forest trail to see the daffodils. Although the daffodils weren’t in their full glory yet, it was clear they were well on their way.

