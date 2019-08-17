VIDEO: Kaien Anti-Poverty Society hoping to raise $20K in 50/50 community bingo nights

KAPS is looking to raise money for a new vehicle to support their growing food program

The Kaien Anti-Poverty Society hoping to score $20K at their 50/50 community bingo nights on Friday held at Git Lach M’oon Hall. (Jenna Cocullo)

The bingo cards hold a $20,000 vehicle in store for the Kaien Anti-Poverty Society’s future.

KAPS is hosting 50/50 bingo nights every Friday at Git Lach M’oon Hall, located at 1600 Park Ave. Their goal is to raise money for a much needed vehicle as their food share and after school programs expand.

Residents looking for some quick cash, Friday night fun, and dinner can drop by at 6 p.m. for the game.

