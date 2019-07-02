VIDEO: Ian Lihou receives Prince Rupert Civic Recognition Award

The award was presented by Mayor Lee Brain on Canada Day in Mariners Park

Ian Lihou won the Prince Rupert Civic Merit Award for his work with the young musicians in the city and the shows they put on for charity. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Ian Lihou, mentor of young Prince Rupert musicians and owner of his now famous basement-located Ring System Music Studio, received the Civic Merit Award during the Canada Day 2019 celebrations at Mariners Park.

Mayor Brain presented Lihou with one of the two Civic Recognition Awards for his hard work mentoring local talent in the city.

READ MORE: Ian Lihou plays music eight days a week

The Ring System group are most known for their annual Rock Stock performance put on in the Spring to raise money for the Lester Centre and their annual Jingle Bell Rock show to raise funds for the Salvation Army during the Christmas Holidays.

Next year will be a decade since Rock Stock began.

Lihou’s current set includes five days of teaching his students. Saturdays he practices with his own band, then on Sundays it’s back to rehearsals with his students as they fine-tune for their next concert.

The Civic Appreciation Award was given to long-time Prince Rupert resident, Phuong Nguyen, for never missing a community event and always catching Prince Rupert life in a snap.

“People will often see him taking pictures and videos at every single event in town and we felt like we should give him an appreciation award,” said Mayor Lee Brain.

Unfortunately Nguyen was unable to attend the event and a ceremony will be held during the next city council meeting to present him with the honour.

READ MORE AND PHOTO GALLERY: Prince Rupert celebrates Canada Day 2019

WATCH AND READ MORE: Prince Rupert Canada Day 2019 headlined with First Nations and Chinese collaboration

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist