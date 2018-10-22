VIDEO: Horde of zombies meet at courthouse

Treena Decker organized the 2018 zombie walk through Prince Rupert on Oct. 20

These two zombies look similar to Kristen Frank and her daughter Mikayla, but we’re not sure. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

In plain daylight, a horde of zombies arrived at the Prince Rupert courthouse to walk through downtown together on Oct. 20.

Rita Collinson and Azrael Collinson are ready to start their zombie walk through Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Treena Decker leads the zombie pack through Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Zombie Treena Decker leads the other zombies through town on Oct. 20. (Shannon Lough / The NortherN View)

Zombie Tyler Crane is ready to walk. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)