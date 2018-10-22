These two zombies look similar to Kristen Frank and her daughter Mikayla, but we’re not sure. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

VIDEO: Horde of zombies meet at courthouse

Treena Decker organized the 2018 zombie walk through Prince Rupert on Oct. 20

In plain daylight, a horde of zombies arrived at the Prince Rupert courthouse to walk through downtown together on Oct. 20.

RELATED: VIDEO slideshow — Highlights from Halloween on the North Coast 2017


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Rita Collinson and Azrael Collinson are ready to start their zombie walk through Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Treena Decker leads the zombie pack through Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Zombie Treena Decker leads the other zombies through town on Oct. 20. (Shannon Lough / The NortherN View)

Zombie Tyler Crane is ready to walk. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Zombies take over the Prince Rupert court house on Oct. 20. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Four-legged care

Just Posted

Boat sinks while moored at Rushbrook floats

Port Edward Harbour Authority will lift the boat before destroying it

PRMSA wins association of the year honours

The Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association was honoured in Kamploops on Oct. 20

Web Poll: Are you pleased with the 2018 election results?

Prince Rupert elected two new councillors and four incumbents, and Port Edward has a new mayor

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

VIDEO: Horde of zombies meet at courthouse

Treena Decker organized the 2018 zombie walk through Prince Rupert on Oct. 20

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. government moves to tighten resource industry regulations

New superintendent will oversee engineers, biologists, foresters

Ultra-low-cost carrier Wow Air rolls out new route between Vancouver and Iceland

Flights cost as little as $129

Election watchdog seeks digitally savvy specialists to zero in on threats

Move follows troublesome evidence of online Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election

New Brunswick village lowers ‘straight flag’ after public backlash

The flag was up for just one day

More court before Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case is extradited here

Appeals must be dealt with in Europe, before charges faced in B.C.

Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992

Most Read