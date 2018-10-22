VIDEO: Horde of zombies meet at courthouse

In plain daylight, a horde of zombies arrived at the Prince Rupert courthouse to walk through downtown together on Oct. 20.
shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Treena Decker organized the 2018 zombie walk through Prince Rupert on Oct. 20
In plain daylight, a horde of zombies arrived at the Prince Rupert courthouse to walk through downtown together on Oct. 20.
shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Port Edward Harbour Authority will lift the boat before destroying it
The Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association was honoured in Kamploops on Oct. 20
Prince Rupert elected two new councillors and four incumbents, and Port Edward has a new mayor
Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected
Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more
Treena Decker organized the 2018 zombie walk through Prince Rupert on Oct. 20
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
New superintendent will oversee engineers, biologists, foresters
Flights cost as little as $129
Move follows troublesome evidence of online Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election
Appeals must be dealt with in Europe, before charges faced in B.C.
Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.
Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992
The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino
The Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association was honoured in Kamploops on Oct. 20
Port Edward Harbour Authority will lift the boat before destroying it
Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre
Two-part ballots now being mailed to all registered voters
Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor
RCMP say the man has likely made his way to the Lower Mainland or another community