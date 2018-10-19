Canadian Coast Guard members, Timothy McCann and Philip Murdock, helped lead a spill response exercise in the Prince Rupert harbour on Oct. 16. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

VIDEO: Coast Guard works with First Nations in oil response exercise

Approximately 80 people involved in mock oil response in the Prince Rupert harbour

Canadian Coast Guard conducted a mock oil spill response in the Prince Rupert harbour on October 23.

There were approximately 80 people involved in the exercise, including First Nations from the area, the City of Prince Rupert, WCMRC and the Port of Prince Rupert.

“Today was a great exercise. It illustrated that the various stakeholders and partners can work together and work together effectively,” said Philip Murdock with the Canadian Coast Guard.

“It was also a great opportunity for the Coast Guard to provide some education and training, not only to ourselves, but also to the stakeholders, and in particular the First Nations. I think it’s imperative that during any kind of spill response today that we need to work with local First Nations to gain their knowledge and to be able to respond in an integrated fashion so as to mitigate the situation and correct the problems as quickly as we can.”

READ MORE: Rupert harbour sets scene for mock oil spill response


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heart of Our City: Four-legged care

Just Posted

VIDEO: Coast Guard works with First Nations in oil response exercise

Approximately 80 people involved in mock oil response in the Prince Rupert harbour

Judd Repole honoured with jersey retirement

Repole played for five years with the Osoyoos Coyotes in the KIJHL

Part 2: Online shopping, taxes and labour pressure on Rupert’s retail

Part Two of a series investigating the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.

Fire crews put out basement fire on 6th Avenue East

Prince Rupert fire chief said the fire is not being considered suspicious

Northern Savings buys old Dairy Queen building

Old Prince Rupert DQ building has been vacant in since the 1990s

This Week Pocast – Episode 107

Rainbow Nation’s host Russel Adams joins the show to talk about elections, cannabis and Halloween

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than the rest of B.C.

Insurance Bureau of Canada says that’s because the perception of risk is greater on the Island

Jets score 3 late goals to beat Canucks 4-1

Winnipeg ends three-game Vancouver win streak

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

Sources insist Ottawa never intended to dispatch a delegation this time around

Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada

VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe

According to the IIO, a court is ordering Vancouver police to co-operate with an investigation into a fatal shooting

B.C. woman looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers

Most Read