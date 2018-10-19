VIDEO: Coast Guard works with First Nations in oil response exercise

Canadian Coast Guard members, Timothy McCann and Philip Murdock, helped lead a spill response exercise in the Prince Rupert harbour on Oct. 16. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Canadian Coast Guard conducted a mock oil spill response in the Prince Rupert harbour on October 23.

There were approximately 80 people involved in the exercise, including First Nations from the area, the City of Prince Rupert, WCMRC and the Port of Prince Rupert.

“Today was a great exercise. It illustrated that the various stakeholders and partners can work together and work together effectively,” said Philip Murdock with the Canadian Coast Guard.

“It was also a great opportunity for the Coast Guard to provide some education and training, not only to ourselves, but also to the stakeholders, and in particular the First Nations. I think it’s imperative that during any kind of spill response today that we need to work with local First Nations to gain their knowledge and to be able to respond in an integrated fashion so as to mitigate the situation and correct the problems as quickly as we can.”

