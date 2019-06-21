Art Steritt in his totem pole shop. He has built 30-40 poles all over Canada and is currently working on 4 for the Metlakatla Senior Centre.(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s Art Sterritt is helping seniors feel at home

Local Indigenous artist working on totem poles for Metlakatla Senior Centre, representing four clans

 

Art Sterritt is chipping away at a 10-feet-long project for the Metlakatla Senior Centre, otherwise known as the Senior’s Village.

Sterritt, a local Tsimshian Indigenous artist and carver in Prince Rupert, was commissioned by the Metlakatla Development Corporation to create four totem poles to represent the cultural heritage of their respective Indigenous clans.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City: Carving out an enduring legacy

“The seniors centre is a very important project and so is mine. It’s all about making sure that the people that retire in this village, are all represented by the totems that are going to be there. So that they’ll feel like they’re at home,” said Sterritt. “Metlakatla, Gitxaala, Lax Kw’alaams, or Hartley Bay – any of the Tsimshian – they all belong to one of four clans: the Eagle, the Raven, the Black Fish (killer whale) and the Wolf, which is what I’m working on.”

Sterritt has totem poles all over North America ranging from Vancouver to New York. He began his work in 1970 and has worked on 30 to 40 projects in his 50 year career.

The monumental poles are made from red cedar, which Sterritt said 99 per cent of totems are made of.

Without cedar the culture just wouldn’t be what it is,” he said. “It’s what made them so strong. You can’t build the kind of structures that the Haida, Tsimshian, and other coastal nations could without it.”

READ MORE: Red cedars dying in northwestern B.C. from drought

Each totem pole for the Senior’s Village will take a month per pole to make and will be unveiled by the end of August.

“We’ll just keep on carving and making the polls little bit more intricate by day.”

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince Rupert community pulls through for middle school’s clothing drive
Next story
The inaugural Tears to Hope Relay sets off from Prince Rupert and Smithers, heading to Terrace

Just Posted

Superyacht and mystery passengers spotted sailing into Prince Rupert harbour

El Leon superyacht headed to Juneau, Alaska

The inaugural Tears to Hope Relay sets off from Prince Rupert and Smithers, heading to Terrace

Tears to Hope Society hopes to shine a light on missing and murdered women along Highway 16

Prince Rupert Middle School track and field athletes continue to push their limits at final meet

PRMS and Annunciation held their final track meet for the year

Storey’s Excavating takes stand at Ridley Island burn trial, did not review provincial open burn policy

Prince Rupert Port Authority faces four environmental charges for 2017 Ridley Island fire

Incident involving “several dogs” halts Canada Post service on Prince Rupert street

Residents have been temporarily picking up their mail at the Prince Rupert Post Office

VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s Art Sterritt is helping seniors feel at home

Local Indigenous artist working on totem poles for Metlakatla Senior Centre, representing four clans

WEB POLL: Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?

Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?… Continue reading

In Our Opinion: National Indigenous Day, could it not be a statutory holiday?

National Indigenous Peoples Day held June 21, coincides with the longest day of the year

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

The inaugural Tears to Hope Relay sets off from Prince Rupert and Smithers, heading to Terrace

Tears to Hope Society hopes to shine a light on missing and murdered women along Highway 16

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Most Read