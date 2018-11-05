Mark Taylor, who served two tours in Afghanistan, speaks with World War Two veteran David Hill, with Lindsay Gidney, who served in Cyprus, Bosnia and Namibia. The three veterans were among many who attended the 100th Anniversary Armistice Ball on Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Highliner. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

VIDEO: Armistice Ball honoured Prince Rupert veterans and history

More than 85 people dressed up for the black tie event at the Highliner on Saturday

More than 80 people attended the black tie event honouring veterans and Prince Rupert’s military history

on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The Northwest Coast Veterans Association organized the 100th Anniversary Armistice Ball at The Highliner, where there was a five course meal, a silent auction and a DJ.

“This is just the start of many future events to commemorate military historical events, and we want to bring this to the community because there is a tremendous amount of military history in Prince Rupert that a lot of people are starting to forget,” said organizer Bill Proteau, member of the NCVA.

“We’re just veterans still helping out, that’s what we do,” added Lindsay Gidney, also a member of NCVA.

READ MORE: New North Coast veteran association hosting armistice ball

RELATED: Rangers restore hidden monument to fallen WWII soldier


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Smithers and Prince Rupert shine at Old Timers Tournament

Just Posted

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams to recieve 10 per cent stake in Ridley Terminal sale

Sale of RTI coal terminal expected to be completed by summer 2019

Prince Rupert port and DP World faces 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

Ombudsperson kept busy during Northwest tour

BC’s Ombudsperson was kept “quite busy” during a tour of Northwest communities… Continue reading

Prince Rupert short on hockey referees

PRMHA fears that there won’t be enough referees at this year’ Bantam Provincial Championships

Rupert residents call on province to fill gap in medical eye care

Lack of ophthalmologist forces elderly patients to travel to Terrace for treatments

VIDEO: Armistice Ball honoured Prince Rupert veterans and history

More than 85 people dressed up for the black tie event at the Highliner on Saturday

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

1 year later: Police pay tribute to B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

Surrey council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Most Read