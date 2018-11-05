VIDEO: Armistice Ball honoured Prince Rupert veterans and history

More than 80 people attended the black tie event honouring veterans and Prince Rupert’s military history
on Saturday, Nov. 3.
The Northwest Coast Veterans Association organized the 100th Anniversary Armistice Ball at The Highliner, where there was a five course meal, a silent auction and a DJ.
“This is just the start of many future events to commemorate military historical events, and we want to bring this to the community because there is a tremendous amount of military history in Prince Rupert that a lot of people are starting to forget,” said organizer Bill Proteau, member of the NCVA.
“We’re just veterans still helping out, that’s what we do,” added Lindsay Gidney, also a member of NCVA.
shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter