The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team helped to rescue a horse that had fallen in Oliver's canal just days after training for livestock rescue. (ALERT Facebook)

VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal

The horse was escorted safely back to dry land

Two days after training for a livestock emergency rescue, the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team was called in for a real rescue of a horse trapped in the Oliver canal.

ALERT volunteers, including the brand inspector and his team, members of the Oliver Fire Department, and veterinary personnel spent the weekend of April 22 training.

Then, on April 24, the Oliver Fire Department put in a call to the brand inspector for help.

The horse had fallen into the canal, and after a while, the rescue teams were able to direct the horse over to a section where it was able to escape.

Animals

