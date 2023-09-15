Lona Washington is shown with her family in this photo circa 1953. Pictured are George and Lona Washington in front, and their children Marilyn and Gerald in back. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Lona Washington is shown with her family in this photo circa 1953. Pictured are George and Lona Washington in front, and their children Marilyn and Gerald in back. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Vancouver police find scrapbook with Summerland connection

Scrapbook from early 20th century had belonged to Lona Washington

A scrapbook with a Summerland connection was turned in to the Vancouver Police Department. The picture has thee name Lona Washington written on the front. (Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department)

A scrapbook with a Summerland connection was turned in to the Vancouver Police Department. The picture has thee name Lona Washington written on the front. (Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department)

A scrapbook, turned over to the Vancouver Police Department, has a connection to a former Summerland resident.

On Sept. 14, the Vancouver Police Department received the scrapbook, which contains personal memories of a person from Summerland. The scrapbook dates to the first half of the 1900s.

Staff at the Summerland Museum saw the name on the scrapbook was Lona Washington, who had been born Lona Gartrella Williams. Washington died in March, 2001, at the age of 87.

READ ALSO: Summerland Museum seeks to expand

“It would be so nice to see the family reunited with this piece of family history,” said Petra Höller, curator of the Summerland Museum.

She added that the scrapbook may contain some details about life in Summerland at the time.

Höller said the scrapbook may date from the 1920s or 1930s, although the age of its contents are not yet known.

The museum put out a call for information on members of Washington’s family. She was married to George Washington, who was a former president of the Summerland Museum Society.

The couple had two children, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their daughter Marilyn Kielbauch died in 2019, but their son Gerald is believed to still be alive.

Museum staff and supporters of the museum are working to find contact information for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summerland Museum at 250-494-9395.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

historySummerland

Love The Prince Rupert Northern View?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. hummingbird lovers asked to renew their commitment as winter nears

Just Posted

Debbie and Clint Thompson are attempting to build small cabins on their property, but say they have faced pushback from the city’s building inspector.
Fire regulations put hold on Port Edward Kinnikinnick Campground expansion

Pierre Poilievre speaks in Terrace in a bid to shift the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding, historically an NDP stronghold. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
Federal Conservative leader rallies support in northwest B.C.

The Four Rivers Co-operative’s Fuel Good Day will be held on Sept. 19 across 12 of its gas bars in northern B.C. (File photo)
Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day fundraiser back on Sept. 19

Canfor has announced it will demolish its old mill in Houston and build a new one. (File photo)
Canfor to build new mill in Houston

Pop-up banner image