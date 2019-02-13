Upgrades for Oldfield Hatchery Trail

VIDEO: Prince Rupert volunteers laid down fresh gravel over the trail on Feb. 2.

Franz Weinland rakes some fresh gravel over the Oldfield Trail. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Volunteers met at Oldfield Hatchery on Feb. 2 to lay down some fresh gravel on the Oldfield Trail.

The work is part of an effort to make the trail more accessible for hikers, families with strollers and joggers. Mike McDowall, one of the volunteers, said the hope is to also add some benches and leisure areas for people to sit and enjoy the landscape.

McDowall said he was grateful for the volunteers, who braved sub-zero temperatures to do the work at the hatchery.

“It’s all about the love of fish and community and getting people out here,” McDowall said.

McDowall said it would take at least a few months for the whole trail to be completely upgraded.

