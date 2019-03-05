Up the wall at Children’s Festival

Send Newsroom email.
PHOTOS from the 2019 event at the Prince Rupert civic centre on March 2
Basketball coach Kevin Sawka says team played hard against Triple, Quad A-sized schools
Christine Creyke will focus input from First Nations, northern and rural perspectives
Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22
Novice players from Prince Rupert to Smithers hit the ice at the civic centre to have some fun
Miranda Baker wrote To Grow Up based on her own experience with racism in Prince Rupert
Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt
Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year
Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago
SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident
Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport
Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich
Justice Murray Blok concluded police violated Michael Fong’s Charter rights by illegally detaining him
Law reverses onus if cash, cars, real estate found with illegal drugs
The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon
Jim Cotter’s Vernon squad improves to 3-1 after suffering first defeat earlier in the day
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate
Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America
Joey Toutsaint filed a human rights complaint against the Correctional Service of Canada last May