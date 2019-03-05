On Saturday, March 2, families flocked to the civic centre for the Children’s Festival. Here at the climbing wall, Search and Rescue volunteer, Andy Lindenblatt helps Nahlah Lindenblatt get a climbing harness on before scaling the wall. The climbing wall was a free activity during the festival put on by the local SAR group. Christa Hausner photo

Up the wall at Children’s Festival

PHOTOS from the 2019 event at the Prince Rupert civic centre on March 2

It was a great turn out for the Children’s festival over the weekend with many fun and exciting activeties for kids and parents to enjoy. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View).

Nancy Pagens and Sara Aleksich both volunteers at the Friendship House stand where kids can play with sensory and tactile toys for sensory development. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View).

