The new dog park at Mckay Street Park officially opens on Oct. 4. 2018. (City of Prince Rupert photo)

Unleash the dogs, the new park is open

Mckay Street Park in Prince Rupert has completed the new dog park

Dogs can now frolic leash free inside the new fenced in canine-designed park.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 4, the City of Prince Rupert announced that canine owners can bring their dogs to Mckay Street park to enjoy the fenced off-leash dog area.

“We are happy to be able to provide a new area for dog-owners to come with their pets,” said Mayor Lee Brain in the press release. “We’ve seen [the] park transform over the last year. Where there used to just be fenced in alder trees, there’s now a new playground and dog park. It’s a much safer and more welcoming space for the community to enjoy, which we know was a concern for residents in this area.”

RELATED: Dog park coming soon to Mckay Street park

A dog park near the civic centre was closed to the pets on March 12 to transform the area back into a baseball field.

City workers didn’t just clear the space for the pets, the got creative. Industrial sized tires, a decommissioned fire hydrant and a ramp are featured inside the fenced area for dogs to play with.

A full list of the rules is posted at the park entrance. In the press release, the city reminds dog owners to chuck waste, supervision is required for minors under 16 years of age, and the dog(s) must be looked after by a “competent adult at all times”. Bylaw enforcement will be monitoring for infractions.

With funding by Prince Rupert Legacy Inc. and in-kind tree removal service by Empire Tree Services, the city said it was able to reduce impacts to taxpayers.

RELATED: Dog park closing to convert into minor baseball field


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
This Week – Episode 105

Just Posted

Unleash the dogs, the new park is open

Mckay Street Park in Prince Rupert has completed the new dog park

New CO for Bella Coola Valley was raised in Dodge Cove

Hana Anderson is the first full-time CO to serve the Valley in almost a decade

COLUMN: Fake news, what are you going to do about it?

Facebook and Google eat up advertising dollars, money that doesn’t go into supporting newspapers

VIDEO: Prince Rupert candidates on why you should vote for them

Following the All Candidate Forum, the View interviewed each council hopeful

Steelworkers union issues strike notice affecting 1,500 mill workers in northern B.C.

Forestry workers across region would be affected if strike goes ahead

This Week – Episode 105

More on municipal elections, LNG Canada and news highlights from the Northern View

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

International company buys 50% stake in Quesnel pulp mill

Quesnel’s Cariboo Pulp & Paper will remain partially owned by West Fraser Mills

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for “personal reasons,” adding the party is grateful that Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Most Read