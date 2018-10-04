Unleash the dogs, the new park is open

The new dog park at Mckay Street Park officially opens on Oct. 4. 2018. (City of Prince Rupert photo)

Dogs can now frolic leash free inside the new fenced in canine-designed park.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 4, the City of Prince Rupert announced that canine owners can bring their dogs to Mckay Street park to enjoy the fenced off-leash dog area.

“We are happy to be able to provide a new area for dog-owners to come with their pets,” said Mayor Lee Brain in the press release. “We’ve seen [the] park transform over the last year. Where there used to just be fenced in alder trees, there’s now a new playground and dog park. It’s a much safer and more welcoming space for the community to enjoy, which we know was a concern for residents in this area.”

A dog park near the civic centre was closed to the pets on March 12 to transform the area back into a baseball field.

City workers didn’t just clear the space for the pets, the got creative. Industrial sized tires, a decommissioned fire hydrant and a ramp are featured inside the fenced area for dogs to play with.

A full list of the rules is posted at the park entrance. In the press release, the city reminds dog owners to chuck waste, supervision is required for minors under 16 years of age, and the dog(s) must be looked after by a “competent adult at all times”. Bylaw enforcement will be monitoring for infractions.

With funding by Prince Rupert Legacy Inc. and in-kind tree removal service by Empire Tree Services, the city said it was able to reduce impacts to taxpayers.

