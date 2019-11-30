Un meurtre-mystère de science fiction se déroule au Crest Hotel et AFFNO a une nouvelle initiative

AFFNO held a fundraiser over the weekend at the Crest Hotel, raising more than $2,500 for the French association. The sold-out night featured a murder mystery, a dessert auction, silent auction, and loonie auction. This was their ninth annual Murder Mystery (‘Murder in the High G’s). The eight suspects are a strange collection of characters from science fiction films. So who murdered the captain of a star ship? Was it Han Solo? Dr. Evil? Buck Rogers? Turanga Leela? Captain James T. Kirk? Jamie Sommers? Wilma Deering? Or maybe Ellen Ripley? (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

L’Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) a tenu sa neuvième annuelle meurtre-mystère samedi, le 19 octobre, au Crest Hotel et c’était leur meilleur jamais.

AFFNO a vendu tous leurs billets presque un mois à l’avance et a recueilli plus de $2,500 de leurs enchères.

Cette année leur thème était la science-fiction, alors, les gens et les suspects se sont déguisés comme des personnages de Star Trek, Star Wars, Futurama, X-files et Avengers. Spectatrice Gamora, de Guardians of the Galaxy, a gagné le prix pour le meilleur costume.

Le meurtre-mystère n’est que l’un de leurs nombreux projets. Leur dernière initiative est un effort pour amener la communauté à se joindre pour une réunion mensuelle où les gens sont invités à apprendre et à parler un peu le français.

L’Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) held its ninth annual murder mystery on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Crest Hotel and it was their best event ever.

AFFNO sold all their tickets almost a month in advance and raised over $ 2,500 from their dessert auction, silent auction and loonie auction.

This year their theme was science fiction. Both the spectators and actors disguised themselves as characters from Star Trek, Star Wars, Futurama, X-files and Avengers to name a few. The spectator dressed as Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy, won the award for best costume.

The murder mystery is just one of their many projects. Their latest initiative is an effort to get the community to join them for a monthly get together where people are welcome to learn and speak some French.

Left to right: Anglophone Rupertites Julia Jagoda and Dawn Blake joined AFFNO member Chantal Cornwall, executive director Patrick Witwicki and president Danielle Dalton for a night out at Breaker’s Pub on Wednesday Nov. 27. AFFNO is starting a new initiative to encourage the community to speak French. They are having monthly gatherings around town where everyone is invited to learn or speak French. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

 

Jamie Sommers, The Bionic Woman, joué par Krista Etinger. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Wilma Deering joué par Angelica Jesser. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Captain Ellen Ripley joué par Chelsea Stamp-Vincent. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Turanaga Leela joué par Hilary Burghardt. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Captain James T. Kirk joué par Rudy Kelly. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Buck Rogers joué par Tyler Portelance. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Dr. Evil joué par Taylor Bye. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

