Shows will be hosted at the Tom Rooney Playhouse from Wednesday, Aug. 16 until Sunday, Aug. 20.

The 23rd annual Udderfest returns to Prince Rupert tomorrow (Aug. 16) for five days of theatre events.

A total of 19 shows will be packed into the five-day festival, with individual tickets available at the door for $15 and four-show passes sold for $45 at Homework and Ansen’s Consignment.