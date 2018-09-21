Toy Run aims to break its own record

With sun in the forecast Harley Riders’ president hopes to see more riders at the Prince Rupert event

With a forecast of 14 C and sunny, the Harley Riders’ president is expecting to have more than 115 bikes rumble through the city on Saturday for the 37th Toy Run.

Chris Rose said that 115 bikes is their record. “I’ve got people coming from Ketchikan, Alaska and all the way up to Prince George.”

Riders leave Salvation Army at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22 and cruise around Prince Rupert.

“You show up at the Salvation Army and you can buy your hand, $20 a hand, and then follow us around. We’ll be giving out cards,” Rose said.

You don’t have be on two wheels either. In the past, people have taken part in the poker ride in their cars. And $20 can add up. Rose said people have been scoring $1,400-$1,500, with half the pot going to the Salvation Army.

One of the stops will be in Port Edward where they will have a barbecue for riders.

After the fifth stop, they will end up at Seal Cove Pub starting at 8 p.m. Entry is $10 at the door and one new toy or non-perishable food item to donate.

Rose said there’s limited seating since it’s a smaller venue this year. Local cover band, Dixie Dead Shakes, are playing throughout the night, and there will be shirt sales there and door prizes will be raffled off.

One of the prizes was donated by HeliJet — five $100 vouchers for people to go flying.

The Harley Riders’ club collects toys and non-perishable food items, and donates all the proceeds from the dinner and concert ticket sales to the Salvation Army Hamper Program.

