‘Tis the season for giving and auctioning in Prince Rupert and Port Edward

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society and Church of Christ the King raising money for their kids

Member of the Church of Christ the King, Daisy Clayton, with little helper Meadow and her sister, hand out items from the loonie auction in hopes of raising money for the children’s Sunday school Christmas party. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

On Saturday, two loonie auctions took place to raise money for the holidays.

In Port Edward, the Church of Christ the King hosted a community potluck, held a 50/50 draw and auctioned off everything from baked goods to vacuums.

The congregation holds a community dinner on the last Saturday of every month. Last week they also added in the auction, with items generously donated by Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents, to raise funds for the children’s Sunday school Christmas party.

“You can feel it in the air, everyone is having a good time,” Daisy Clayton, a member of the church, said.

Veronica Shirey carefully deciding which of the many items to bid on at the loonie auction held at the Nisga’a Hall on Saturday night. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

In Prince Rupert, the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society was also raising money for their Christmas party and for graduation gifts to buy the Nisga’a students graduating from kindergarten and high school at the end of the year. More than $185 was raised from their 50/50 draw alone, with many more funds that came in through their auction.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist