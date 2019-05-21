Joyce Charlton, victims services manager for the North Coast Victim Services, has organized a list of speakers and events for the end of May in Prince Rupert.

Three-day forum coming for North Coast victims and survivors of crime week

Prince Rupert RCMP victim services is hosting workshops and speakers between May 28-June 3

In Prince Rupert, Victims and Survivors of Crime Week is going to be more than a proclamation by city council.

RCMP victim services manager, Joyce Charlton, has been in her role for just over six months, and she’s already dug into a project that seeks to present three days of workshops for community members, dedicated service providers, honouring victims and survivors of crime and recognizing the frontline workers, volunteers and advocates that work with people affected by crime.

On the first day, Tuesday, May 28, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., there will be a lunch and presentation at the Highliner Plaza Hotel, when the City of Prince Rupert will proclaim it Honouring Victims and Survivors of Crime Week.

“I think acknowledgment begins with creating awareness, and educating people on the different levels so they understand and can be aware of what the community members are involved in dealing with on a daily basis. We have the frontline workers, the service providers, and then we have people that are affected daily by crime and violence,” Charlton said.

The three-day forum is mostly being funding through the Crime Prevention and Remediation grant, which has allowed Charlton to bring in presenters such as The White Hatter Team, who will teach students and parents on digital literacy, internet safety and online bullying

READ MORE: Over $70,000 in grants for crime prevention on the North Coast

Darren Laur, a retired police officer based in Victoria is often involved in finding missing youth throughout the province, he will be presenting in schools and at the Highliner, Wednesday, May 29.

“He’s providing a workshop for service providers on strategies and tools to enhance online safety. So this is people working with people in vulnerable situations, to create more awareness and understanding about the violence and, you know, the dangers of the internet. So creating more awareness so they can share that with their clients,” Charlton said.

On the same day, Arlene Roberts, from the Indian Residential School Survivors Society will do a workshop on understanding trauma and tools that help heal.

READ MORE: ‘White Hatter’ educates Rupert youth on Internet safety

Thursday, May 30, is a Burnout Prevention and Self-Care workshop.

“That specifically focuses on service providers and frontline workers, people that work in the industry, to recognize the burnout and the strategies to help yourself through that and self care,” Charlton said.

All of the presentations are available to the public, and it’s all free.

The following week, on June 3, JR LaRose, a retired CFL player, and Grey Cup Champion, is speaking to students at the Lester Centre of the Arts at 11 a.m.

“He has come through domestic violence, his mom, his sister, coming through all of his challenges and barriers in his life. And he speaks to standing up against violence against women and girls, a very powerful message,” she said.

Child care will be provided at some of the workshops, but Charlton asks that parents RSVP early by emailing her joyce.charlton@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call 250-627-7779 for more information.

