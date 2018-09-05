Thornhill resident to receive Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers award

Donna Ziegler will be recognized with 40 others in Victoria on Thursday

Thornhill’s Donna Ziegler is one of 40 British Columbians to earn the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers award to recognize her contribution and dedication to school music programs.

On behalf of Governor General Julie Payette, B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin will present the medal in a ceremony at the Government House on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 6, in Victoria.

The medal “recognizes the exceptional achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields,” paying tribute to their dedicated volunteer work and the positive impact they’ve had on their communities.

READ MORE: Dare to Dream shapes young local musicians

“For more than 40 years, Donna Ziegler has volunteered with the community, provincial and national organizations, namely the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Rotary Club and her church. When the school’s music program faced funding cuts, she started the Dare to Dream Foundation, so students could participate in music classes and the school band,” said a government press release.

The program brings in professional musicians to elementary schools in the region that teach band students a new instrument or help them improve on their skills, practising with them an hour a day over a week.

“At the end of that hour, it was amazing. There were kids from all the different bands playing together. I was so amazed by the change that happened to these children. It just was incredible,” said Ziegler in an interview with the Terrace Standard in 2012.

READ MORE: Elementary band students excel at clinics

The Medal for Volunteers incorporates and replaces the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award, created in 1995, by then-governor general Roméo LeBlanc. “The medal builds on the legacy and spirit of the Caring Canadian Award by honouring the dedication and commitment of volunteers.”

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Specific items needed for Burns Lake fire crews and evacuees

Just Posted

Armed RCMP officers redirecting traffic on Frederick Street

Section of Prince Rupert East closed, police presence

Specific items needed for Burns Lake fire crews and evacuees

The Postmen in Prince Rupert are collecting powdered milk, mashed potatoes and RespirActin

Prince Rupert school district sets record French Immersion enrolment

More students are enrolled in the program in SD52 than the average B.C. classroom

Assault on Third Ave West leaves man in serious condition

Prince Rupert RCMP say public is not at risk

Prince Rupert mayor announces run for re-election

Sept. 4 is the first day to submit nominations in the 2018 municipal elections

UPDATED: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Trump and Trudeau muse about walking away from NAFTA deal

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau raised their trade brinkmanship to a new level on Wednesday

Thornhill resident to receive Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers award

Donna Ziegler will be recognized with 40 others in Victoria on Thursday

LeBron says in Kaepernick reference: I stand with Nike

LeBron James said he stands with Nike

VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Police officer, with net in hand, helps rabbit off busy street

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to defend populism at Toronto event

The announcement comes days after Bannon was dropped from next month’s New Yorker Festival

Racism runs wild online after truck driver damages B.C. bridge

Princeton residents deal with fallout from racists rants posted to local Facebook group

Most Read