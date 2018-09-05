Thornhill resident to receive Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers award

Donna Ziegler will be recognized with 40 others in Victoria on Thursday

Thornhill’s Donna Ziegler is one of 40 British Columbians to earn the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers award to recognize her contribution and dedication to school music programs.

On behalf of Governor General Julie Payette, B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin will present the medal in a ceremony at the Government House on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 6, in Victoria.

The medal “recognizes the exceptional achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields,” paying tribute to their dedicated volunteer work and the positive impact they’ve had on their communities.

“For more than 40 years, Donna Ziegler has volunteered with the community, provincial and national organizations, namely the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Rotary Club and her church. When the school’s music program faced funding cuts, she started the Dare to Dream Foundation, so students could participate in music classes and the school band,” said a government press release.

The program brings in professional musicians to elementary schools in the region that teach band students a new instrument or help them improve on their skills, practising with them an hour a day over a week.

“At the end of that hour, it was amazing. There were kids from all the different bands playing together. I was so amazed by the change that happened to these children. It just was incredible,” said Ziegler in an interview with the Terrace Standard in 2012.

The Medal for Volunteers incorporates and replaces the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award, created in 1995, by then-governor general Roméo LeBlanc. “The medal builds on the legacy and spirit of the Caring Canadian Award by honouring the dedication and commitment of volunteers.”



