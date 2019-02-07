This Week Episode 121 with Matthew Allen and Michael Gurney. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

This Week Show – Episode 121

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

On this week’s Northern View podcast, we’ll be recapping the week’s news in Prince Rupert.

On this week’s podcast, we take a look at a Rupert resident’s efforts to have his retaining wall restored by the city, where the city stands on the commercial production of medical marijuana and the future of BC Ferries on the North Coast.

Don’t have time to read the news? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Matthew Allen | Reporter
Matthew Allen 
Send Matthew an email.
Just Posted

Cullen calls federal ruling a “huge win for wild salmon”

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed it took a federal court to change DFO policy on farmed salmon

Dog killed in wolf attack in Port Edward

B.C. Conservation Officer is searching for at least three wolves and urges caution

Cold snap causes ice at Oldfield Fish Hatchery

Prince Rupert volunteers cleared away ice to protect the smolt salmon

Prince Rupert resident temporarily banned from city hall for threats

Resident wants city to repair broken retaining wall, and to board up derelict neighbouring home

Northwestern B.C. mining activity grows

Exploration expenditures increase for second year

VIDEO: Here’s what B.C. is wearing to the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer is hosting the games, from Feb. 15 to March 3.

UPDATE: New crack discovered above rockslide leaves B.C. highway closed

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Picky eater or health problem? B.C. doctor talks about an unfamiliar disorder

Children with ARFID avoid certain foods based on their appearance, brand, smell and texture

