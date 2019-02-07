This Week Show – Episode 121

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

This Week Episode 121 with Matthew Allen and Michael Gurney. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

On this week’s Northern View podcast, we’ll be recapping the week’s news in Prince Rupert.

On this week’s podcast, we take a look at a Rupert resident’s efforts to have his retaining wall restored by the city, where the city stands on the commercial production of medical marijuana and the future of BC Ferries on the North Coast.

Don’t have time to read the news? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

For more Podcasts: CLICK HERE

Matthew Allen | Reporter