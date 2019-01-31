Matthew Allen and Crystal Sawatzky host episode 120 of the Northern View’s This Week podcast. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

This Week Show – Episode 120

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

On this week’s Northern View podcast, we take a look back at this week in Prince Rupert’s news.

On this week’s Northern View podcast, we take a look at the end of the water boil notice in Prince Rupert, the future of the totem pole erected on Lelu Island and the ramped up searched to find a new psychologist in School District 52. Don’t have time to read the news? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Don’t have time to read the news? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Matthew Allen | Reporter
Matthew Allen 
Just Posted

Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Oona River Resources Association to receive a grant of $18,500 for salmon habitat improvements

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

VIDEO: Four workshops for 2019 Creative Jam

Prince Rupert’s annual arts event includes henna, mosaics, drum making and learning to draw animals

High school completion rate decreases for Prince Rupert Aboriginal students

Completion rate decreased from 63 per cent in 2017 to 62 per cent in 2018

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

