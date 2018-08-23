This Week Podcast — Episode 99

Travis McNeice gives a preview of the upcoming Rupert Rampage hockey season

This Week Podcast hosts Keili Bartlett and Shannon Lough in Episode 99. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

President of the Rupert Rampage hockey team, Travis McNeice, gives a preview of the upcoming season.

Filmed from inside the Jim Ciccone arena at the civic centre, hosts of This Week Podcast, Keili Bartlett and Shannon Lough, speak on the B.C. wildfires and how Prince Rupert residents have been trying to help.

