From the Prince Rupert Golf Club, catch up on sports, entertainment and news highlights

Keili Bartlett and Shannon Lough in This Week Podcast Episode 98 at the Prince Rupert Golf Club. (Northern View photo)

From the Prince Rupert Golf Club, the hosts of This Week Podcast, Shannon Lough and Keili Bartlett, highlight the findings in the ammonia leak report, as well as the results of Saturday’s golf scramble.

Featured is Lyle Angus with the Coastal Cultural Canoe Society who speaks about bringing families together and connecting them to the coast.

