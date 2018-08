Meet the first political candidate for the 2018 municipal elections in Prince Rupert

Keili Bartlett and Shannon Lough in Episode 97 of This Week Podcast. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

Learn about the city’s new community edible garden on this week’s show. Transition Prince Rupert’s Sarah Dantzer gives a tour of the garden and discusses why she’s the first out of the gate for the upcoming municipal elections.

WATCH MORE Episodes of This Week Podcast



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter