This Week Podcast — Episode 96

Interview with housing minister Selina Robinson and why Jeff King is working on a mural in Cow Bay

Shannon Lough and Keili Bartlett in Episode 96 of This Week Podcast, and why Jeff King has to touch up his mural in Cow Bay. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

Muralist Jeff King is back in Prince Rupert touching up his first project in Cow Bay, and minister of municipal affairs and housing, Selina Robinson speaks with Keili Bartlett about the modular housing project for the city’s homeless population. Catch the news, sports and community highlights from the North Coast here on the podcast.

