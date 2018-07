Learn about what was found along the shores of Rushbrook, and other news from Prince Rupert

Gerard Ans and Amber Sheasgreen, volunteers with the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, Station 64, took part in the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup on July 22. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

A quick round up of what stories the Northern View has been covering, including a clip from an interview with Karina Dracott, who organized the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup at Rushbrook.

Watch more episodes by CLICKING HERE.

Want to be on the podcast? Contact us here.



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter