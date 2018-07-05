This Week Podcast — Episode 92

Northern Savings Credit Union financial Advisor, Jackie Touchet, co-hosts the show with Shannon Lough and Keili Bartlett.
Touchet, who is also a competitive golfer, offers her professional insight on Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) and the B.C. Training and Education Savings Grant (BCTESG). The grant offers $1,200 to children born in 2006 or later and the deadline for applying for the funds is coming up in August for 2007, 2008, and 2009 birth years — so don’t miss out on the this free money.
