This Week Podcast — Episode 92

Northern Savings Credit Union financial advisor, Jackie Touchet, co-hosts the podcast with Shannon Lough and Keili Bartlett. (Meaghan Proteau / The Northern View)

Northern Savings Credit Union offers advice on how to apply for a $1,200 education grant

Northern Savings Credit Union financial Advisor, Jackie Touchet, co-hosts the show with Shannon Lough and Keili Bartlett.

Touchet, who is also a competitive golfer, offers her professional insight on Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) and the B.C. Training and Education Savings Grant (BCTESG). The grant offers $1,200 to children born in 2006 or later and the deadline for applying for the funds is coming up in August for 2007, 2008, and 2009 birth years — so don’t miss out on the this free money.

READ MORE: Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

WATCH MORE Episodes of This Week Podcast right here.

Want to be on our podcast? Contact us!



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter